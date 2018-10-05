App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Podcast Weekender - The Forbes India Rich List, the enigma of Elon Musk, crowdsourcing disaster relief, and much more

Here's a playlist of the best podcasts covering various events over the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this week's playlist, we parse through the Forbes India Rich List and examine how the tycoons that made the list managed to increase their wealth despite disruptive policies like demonetization and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) playing spoilsport for the better part of the year gone by. We also trace the roots of the enigmatic technocrat, Elon Musk, and look at how he got in a legal tangle with US regulators. Other topics under discussions are the impact of the US Federal Reserve's key interest rate on India and how crowdsourcing is helping rebuild flood-hit Kerala.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Business #electric vehicles #flood #Natural Disaster #Podcast

