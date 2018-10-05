The Podcast Weekender - The Forbes India Rich List, the enigma of Elon Musk, crowdsourcing disaster relief, and much more

In this week's playlist, we parse through the Forbes India Rich List and examine how the tycoons that made the list managed to increase their wealth despite disruptive policies like demonetization and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) playing spoilsport for the better part of the year gone by. We also trace the roots of the enigmatic technocrat, Elon Musk, and look at how he got in a legal tangle with US regulators. Other topics under discussions are the impact of the US Federal Reserve's key interest rate on India and how crowdsourcing is helping rebuild flood-hit Kerala.