The Investment Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore in September 2021 up 47.51% from Rs. 20.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 up 87.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021 up 62.85% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2020.

The Investment shares closed at 110.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.