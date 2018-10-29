The Investment Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 86.52 crore, up 547.48% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.52 crore in September 2018 up 547.48% from Rs. 13.36 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2018 down 6.29% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018 up 272.37% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2017.
The Investment shares closed at 183.50 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Investment Trust of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.52
|68.66
|13.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.52
|68.66
|13.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.64
|61.69
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.20
|-2.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.23
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.02
|7.91
|14.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-1.98
|-0.97
|Other Income
|2.04
|1.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|-0.89
|-0.78
|Interest
|9.34
|8.11
|6.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.05
|-9.00
|-7.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.05
|-9.00
|-7.43
|Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.06
|-9.04
|-7.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.06
|-9.04
|-7.59
|Equity Share Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|51.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.77
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.77
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.77
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.77
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited