English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore, down 44.76% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 44.76% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 269.17% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 up 554.64% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

    The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

    The Investment shares closed at 79.95 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.2322.7627.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.2322.7627.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.6117.3723.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.020.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.851.121.14
    Depreciation0.971.011.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.982.892.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.34-1.27
    Other Income5.562.301.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.382.64-0.19
    Interest0.961.972.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.420.68-2.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.420.68-2.77
    Tax0.14-0.03-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.280.70-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.280.70-2.53
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2451.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.14-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.820.14-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.14-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.820.14-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #The Investment #The Investment Trust of India
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am