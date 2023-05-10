The Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore, down 44.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 44.76% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2023 up 269.17% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 up 554.64% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

The Investment shares closed at 79.95 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.