The Investment Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, down 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.98% from Rs. 30.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 down 236.52% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 down 82.83% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.