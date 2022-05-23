 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Investment Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, down 10.98% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.98% from Rs. 30.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 down 236.52% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 down 82.83% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.

The Investment Trust of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.57 29.44 30.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.57 29.44 30.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.60 24.31 26.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 0.26 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.14 1.09 1.02
Depreciation 1.16 1.06 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.63 2.63 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.27 0.08 2.42
Other Income 1.08 2.88 2.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 2.96 4.87
Interest 2.58 3.93 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.77 -0.96 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.77 -0.96 1.52
Tax -0.24 -0.20 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.53 -0.76 1.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.53 -0.76 1.85
Equity Share Capital 51.52 51.52 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.14 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.14 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.14 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.14 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
