The Investment Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, down 10.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.98% from Rs. 30.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 down 236.52% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 down 82.83% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.
The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Investment Trust of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.57
|29.44
|30.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.57
|29.44
|30.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.60
|24.31
|26.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|0.26
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|1.09
|1.02
|Depreciation
|1.16
|1.06
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.63
|2.63
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|0.08
|2.42
|Other Income
|1.08
|2.88
|2.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|2.96
|4.87
|Interest
|2.58
|3.93
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.77
|-0.96
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.77
|-0.96
|1.52
|Tax
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.53
|-0.76
|1.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.53
|-0.76
|1.85
|Equity Share Capital
|51.52
|51.52
|51.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.14
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.14
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.14
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.14
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited