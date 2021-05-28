The Investment Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore in March 2021 up 15.33% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021 up 453.72% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021 up 378.81% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.

The Investment shares closed at 111.75 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 12.88% over the last 12 months.