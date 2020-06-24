The Investment Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore, down 75.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore in March 2020 down 75.7% from Rs. 110.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 110.08% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 up 122.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

The Investment shares closed at 98.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.