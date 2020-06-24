The Investment Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore, down 75.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore in March 2020 down 75.7% from Rs. 110.50 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 110.08% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 up 122.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.
The Investment shares closed at 98.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
|The Investment Trust of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.85
|38.51
|110.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.85
|38.51
|110.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.56
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|31.39
|98.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|0.21
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.59
|1.29
|2.15
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.37
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.40
|2.80
|9.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.45
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.14
|1.53
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|2.99
|0.42
|Interest
|1.56
|4.03
|9.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-1.04
|-9.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.28
|-1.04
|-9.43
|Tax
|-1.76
|-0.06
|-14.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.98
|5.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.98
|5.20
|Equity Share Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|51.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:53 am