    The Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.24 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.24 crore in June 2023 down 68.92% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 93.11% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 down 31.89% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2022.

    The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    The Investment shares closed at 81.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.2415.2332.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.2415.2332.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7211.6129.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.850.97
    Depreciation0.960.970.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.681.983.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-0.18-1.15
    Other Income2.745.563.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.565.382.77
    Interest1.500.961.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.064.421.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.064.421.57
    Tax-0.050.14-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.114.281.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.114.281.62
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2452.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.820.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.820.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.820.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.820.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

