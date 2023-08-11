The Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.24 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.24 crore in June 2023 down 68.92% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 93.11% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 down 31.89% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2022.

The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

The Investment shares closed at 81.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.