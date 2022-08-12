The Investment Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore in June 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 27.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2022 down 60.09% from Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2021.

The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.