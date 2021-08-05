The Investment Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore, up 236.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.86 crore in June 2021 up 236.55% from Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2021 up 265.14% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2021 up 442.11% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

The Investment shares closed at 117.10 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.