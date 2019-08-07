The Investment Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, down 5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in June 2019 down 5% from Rs. 68.66 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2019 up 67.88% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 111.36% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.
The Investment shares closed at 134.00 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -41.52% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:01 pm