The Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.7% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 192.56% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.