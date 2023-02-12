 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.7% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 192.56% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

The Investment Trust of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.76 26.45 29.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.76 26.45 29.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.37 21.05 24.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.02 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 1.13 1.09
Depreciation 1.01 0.99 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.89 3.12 2.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.18 0.08
Other Income 2.30 1.55 2.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.64 1.73 2.96
Interest 1.97 1.44 3.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.68 0.29 -0.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.68 0.29 -0.96
Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.70 0.32 -0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.70 0.32 -0.76
Equity Share Capital 52.24 52.24 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.06 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.06 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.06 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.06 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited