    The Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.7% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 192.56% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7626.4529.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7626.4529.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3721.0524.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.020.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.131.09
    Depreciation1.010.991.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.893.122.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.180.08
    Other Income2.301.552.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.641.732.96
    Interest1.971.443.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.680.29-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.680.29-0.96
    Tax-0.03-0.03-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.700.32-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.700.32-0.76
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2451.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.06-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.140.06-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.06-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.140.06-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
