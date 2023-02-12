The Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 down 22.7% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 192.56% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 88.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.53% over the last 12 months.