The Investment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore, up 33.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore in December 2018 up 33.49% from Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2018 down 195.46% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 87.14% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2017.
The Investment shares closed at 199.40 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Investment Trust of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.19
|86.52
|45.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.19
|86.52
|45.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.94
|73.64
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.67
|0.22
|0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.37
|-0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.41
|12.02
|39.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.75
|5.74
|Other Income
|1.87
|2.04
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.29
|6.51
|Interest
|8.84
|9.34
|9.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-8.05
|-2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.03
|-8.05
|-2.94
|Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.06
|-8.06
|-2.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.06
|-8.06
|-2.73
|Equity Share Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|51.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited