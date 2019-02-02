The Investment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore, up 33.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore in December 2018 up 33.49% from Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2018 down 195.46% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 87.14% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2017.

The Investment shares closed at 199.40 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.