 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

The Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 90.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2022 down 65.75% from Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2022 down 45.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 97.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.

The Investment Trust of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.95 78.04 90.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.95 78.04 90.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.05 29.19 25.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -- 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.09 28.13 27.63
Depreciation 2.77 2.59 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 22.73
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.31 24.28 --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.77 -6.14 12.38
Other Income 2.14 6.69 8.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.90 0.55 20.76
Interest 3.60 3.67 8.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.30 -3.12 11.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.30 -3.12 11.82
Tax 3.87 2.24 5.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 -5.36 5.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 -5.36 5.88
Minority Interest 0.04 0.02 -0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.49 0.62 3.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.96 -4.72 8.63
Equity Share Capital 52.24 52.24 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 -0.09 1.68
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.09 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 -0.09 1.68
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.09 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #The Investment #The Investment Trust of India
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm