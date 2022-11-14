The Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 90.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2022 down 65.75% from Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2022 down 45.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 97.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.