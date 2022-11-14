English
    The Investment Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 90.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2022 down 65.75% from Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2022 down 45.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

    The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2021.

    The Investment shares closed at 97.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.9578.0490.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.9578.0490.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0529.1925.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02--0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.0928.1327.63
    Depreciation2.772.592.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----22.73
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3124.28--
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.77-6.1412.38
    Other Income2.146.698.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.900.5520.76
    Interest3.603.678.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.30-3.1211.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.30-3.1211.82
    Tax3.872.245.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.43-5.365.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.43-5.365.88
    Minority Interest0.040.02-0.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.490.623.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.96-4.728.63
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2451.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.57-0.091.68
    Diluted EPS0.57-0.091.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.57-0.091.68
    Diluted EPS0.57-0.091.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

