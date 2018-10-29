The Investment Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 144.73 crore, Up 140.93% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 144.73 128.62 60.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 144.73 128.62 60.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 73.64 61.69 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.20 -2.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.04 12.99 14.35 Depreciation 3.23 1.99 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.23 22.19 27.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.37 29.97 19.21 Other Income 13.76 0.90 0.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.13 30.87 20.17 Interest 20.66 19.53 10.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.47 11.34 9.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.47 11.34 9.19 Tax 3.89 3.82 4.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.58 7.52 4.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.58 7.52 4.51 Minority Interest -1.29 -1.29 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.36 8.32 4.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.66 14.55 8.96 Equity Share Capital 51.02 51.02 51.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited