The Investment Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 144.73 crore, Up 140.93% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are: Net Sales at Rs 144.73 crore in September 2018 Up 140.93% from Rs. 60.07 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2018 Up 96.95% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.36 crore in September 2018 Up 87.16% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2017. The Investment EPS has Increased to Rs. 3.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2017. The Investment shares closed at 183.50 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months. The Investment Trust of India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 144.73 128.62 60.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 144.73 128.62 60.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 73.64 61.69 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.20 -2.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.04 12.99 14.35 Depreciation 3.23 1.99 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.23 22.19 27.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.37 29.97 19.21 Other Income 13.76 0.90 0.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.13 30.87 20.17 Interest 20.66 19.53 10.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.47 11.34 9.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.47 11.34 9.19 Tax 3.89 3.82 4.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.58 7.52 4.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.58 7.52 4.51 Minority Interest -1.29 -1.29 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.36 8.32 4.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.66 14.55 8.96 Equity Share Capital 51.02 51.02 51.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Diluted EPS 3.46 2.85 1.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:55 am