The Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore, down 25.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore in March 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2022 down 53.12% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.
The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.
|The Investment Trust of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.50
|74.74
|107.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.50
|74.74
|107.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.60
|24.31
|26.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|0.26
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.05
|24.64
|26.26
|Depreciation
|3.63
|2.85
|2.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.85
|23.14
|45.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|-0.47
|8.15
|Other Income
|2.81
|0.79
|5.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.88
|0.32
|14.00
|Interest
|5.11
|5.67
|8.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-5.35
|5.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-5.35
|5.22
|Tax
|0.92
|2.02
|4.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|-7.37
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|-7.37
|0.91
|Minority Interest
|1.01
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.42
|-0.53
|2.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.28
|-7.96
|3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|51.52
|51.52
|51.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.55
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.55
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.55
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.55
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited