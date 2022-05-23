 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore, down 25.84% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore in March 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2022 down 53.12% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.

The Investment Trust of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.50 74.74 107.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.50 74.74 107.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.60 24.31 26.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 0.26 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.05 24.64 26.26
Depreciation 3.63 2.85 2.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.85 23.14 45.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.07 -0.47 8.15
Other Income 2.81 0.79 5.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.88 0.32 14.00
Interest 5.11 5.67 8.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.24 -5.35 5.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.24 -5.35 5.22
Tax 0.92 2.02 4.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.15 -7.37 0.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.15 -7.37 0.91
Minority Interest 1.01 -0.07 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.42 -0.53 2.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.28 -7.96 3.07
Equity Share Capital 51.52 51.52 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -1.55 0.60
Diluted EPS -0.05 -1.55 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -1.55 0.60
Diluted EPS -0.05 -1.55 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
