The Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore, down 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.50 crore in March 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 90.96% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2022 down 53.12% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 99.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.