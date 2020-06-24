The Investment Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in March 2020 down 52.86% from Rs. 196.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020 down 1381.52% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 100.39% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2019.

The Investment shares closed at 98.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.