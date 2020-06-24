The Investment Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in March 2020 down 52.86% from Rs. 196.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020 down 1381.52% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 100.39% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2019.
The Investment shares closed at 98.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
|The Investment Trust of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.52
|103.00
|196.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.52
|103.00
|196.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.56
|31.39
|98.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|0.21
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.14
|25.29
|29.60
|Depreciation
|3.63
|2.74
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.03
|25.61
|46.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.09
|17.76
|17.92
|Other Income
|1.33
|2.78
|13.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|20.54
|31.25
|Interest
|7.28
|16.21
|31.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.04
|4.32
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.04
|4.32
|-0.23
|Tax
|-1.48
|1.58
|-5.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.56
|2.74
|5.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.56
|2.74
|5.52
|Minority Interest
|0.72
|0.39
|-0.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.44
|0.90
|-5.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.39
|4.04
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|51.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.79
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.79
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am