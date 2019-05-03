The Investment Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore, up 83.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore in March 2019 up 83.4% from Rs. 107.03 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 105.3% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2019 up 51.22% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2018.
The Investment shares closed at 167.55 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Investment Trust of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|196.29
|159.53
|107.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|196.29
|159.53
|107.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|98.15
|50.94
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|1.67
|-1.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.60
|25.09
|14.76
|Depreciation
|2.17
|2.54
|5.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.91
|31.93
|74.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.92
|47.37
|13.96
|Other Income
|13.33
|0.55
|2.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.25
|47.92
|16.42
|Interest
|31.48
|37.34
|16.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|10.59
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|10.59
|0.14
|Tax
|-5.75
|5.90
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.52
|4.69
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.52
|4.69
|0.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.85
|-2.16
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.17
|1.03
|8.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|3.56
|9.42
|Equity Share Capital
|51.02
|51.02
|51.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.73
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.73
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.73
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.73
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited