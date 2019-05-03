The Investment Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore, up 83.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore in March 2019 up 83.4% from Rs. 107.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 105.3% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2019 up 51.22% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2018.

The Investment shares closed at 167.55 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.