App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Investment Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore, up 83.4% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.29 crore in March 2019 up 83.4% from Rs. 107.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 105.3% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2019 up 51.22% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2018.

The Investment shares closed at 167.55 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.

The Investment Trust of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 196.29 159.53 107.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.29 159.53 107.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 98.15 50.94 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.53 1.67 -1.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.60 25.09 14.76
Depreciation 2.17 2.54 5.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.91 31.93 74.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.92 47.37 13.96
Other Income 13.33 0.55 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.25 47.92 16.42
Interest 31.48 37.34 16.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 10.59 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 10.59 0.14
Tax -5.75 5.90 -0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.52 4.69 0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.52 4.69 0.70
Minority Interest -0.85 -2.16 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.17 1.03 8.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.50 3.56 9.42
Equity Share Capital 51.02 51.02 51.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.73 1.85
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.73 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.73 1.85
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.73 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 3, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #The Investment #The Investment Trust of India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is ...

Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light po ...

Peter Mayhew dead: Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars dies at 74

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishi ...

IPL 2019 | Back Trouble Rules Rabada Out for Rest of the Tournament

5 Things to Look Out For Before Buying Your First Credit Card

Setters Movie Review: A Sharp Comment on Indian Education System

Class 10th Result 2019: List of State Board Results Expected in May, D ...

Rajasthan PTET 2019: Admit Card for BA, BSc, B.Ed Exam Available at pt ...

Say Hello to Smart Banking!

Cyclone Fani Triggers Heavy Rains, Gales in Andhra Pradesh Coast

Marvel's Avengers Endgame Becomes the Most Talked About Film on Twitte ...

This Boy's Rap About PM Modi, Inspired By Ranveer Singh, is Going Vira ...

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Puri, heavy rains batter coastal belt

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Modi biopic gets a release date- May 24, the day after Lok Sabha elect ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,750; IT s ...

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

Here’s why Marcellus Investment Managers is upbeat on HDFC Bank, TCS ...

McLeod Russel falls 10% on tea company's decision to sell 3 estates in ...

Blank movie review: Karan Kapadia is impressive, Sunny Deol tired in a ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar’s blacklisting by UN is huge diplomatic coup for Narend ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Banks allowed to declare defaulting IL&FS, group companies accounts as ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.