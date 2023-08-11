The Investment Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.92 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.92 crore in June 2023 down 25.78% from Rs. 78.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 72.78% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2023 up 130.25% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022.

The Investment shares closed at 81.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.