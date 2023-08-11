English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Investment Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.92 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.92 crore in June 2023 down 25.78% from Rs. 78.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 72.78% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2023 up 130.25% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022.

    The Investment shares closed at 81.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.9278.4078.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.9278.4078.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7211.6129.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4828.8028.13
    Depreciation2.583.512.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0322.6524.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9011.84-6.14
    Other Income6.555.796.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6517.630.55
    Interest5.413.953.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.7613.68-3.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.7613.68-3.12
    Tax1.692.592.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.4511.09-5.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.4511.09-5.36
    Minority Interest-0.17-0.140.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.342.070.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.2813.03-4.72
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2452.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.212.50-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.212.50-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.212.50-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.212.50-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #The Investment #The Investment Trust of India
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!