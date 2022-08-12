 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Investment Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore in June 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 79.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 down 78.03% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.

The Investment Trust of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.04 79.50 79.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.04 79.50 79.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.19 23.60 18.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.31 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.13 24.05 28.71
Depreciation 2.59 3.63 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.28 26.85 21.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.14 1.07 8.74
Other Income 6.69 2.81 3.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 3.88 12.03
Interest 3.67 5.11 9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.12 -1.24 2.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.12 -1.24 2.91
Tax 2.24 0.92 1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.36 -2.15 1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.36 -2.15 1.26
Minority Interest 0.02 1.01 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.62 1.42 -0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.72 0.28 0.63
Equity Share Capital 52.24 51.52 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.05 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.05 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.05 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.05 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
