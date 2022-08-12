The Investment Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore in June 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 79.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 down 78.03% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2021.
The Investment shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Investment Trust of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.04
|79.50
|79.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.04
|79.50
|79.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.19
|23.60
|18.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.31
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.13
|24.05
|28.71
|Depreciation
|2.59
|3.63
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.28
|26.85
|21.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.14
|1.07
|8.74
|Other Income
|6.69
|2.81
|3.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|3.88
|12.03
|Interest
|3.67
|5.11
|9.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-1.24
|2.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.12
|-1.24
|2.91
|Tax
|2.24
|0.92
|1.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.36
|-2.15
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.36
|-2.15
|1.26
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|1.01
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.62
|1.42
|-0.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.72
|0.28
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|52.24
|51.52
|51.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited