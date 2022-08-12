The Investment Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.04 crore in June 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 79.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 down 844.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 down 78.03% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.