The Investment Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.79 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.79 crore in June 2019 up 7.91% from Rs. 128.62 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2019 down 124.48% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.67 crore in June 2019 down 34.05% from Rs. 32.86 crore in June 2018.
The Investment shares closed at 134.00 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -41.52% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:01 pm