The Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, down 10.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 102.98% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

The Investment Trust of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.56 78.95 74.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.56 78.95 74.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.37 21.05 24.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.02 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.44 29.09 24.64
Depreciation 2.93 2.77 2.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.54 18.31 23.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 7.77 -0.47
Other Income 4.80 2.14 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.06 9.90 0.32
Interest 3.27 3.60 5.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 6.30 -5.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.79 6.30 -5.35
Tax 1.56 3.87 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.77 2.43 -7.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.77 2.43 -7.37
Minority Interest 0.01 0.04 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 0.49 -0.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.24 2.96 -7.96
Equity Share Capital 52.24 52.24 51.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.57 -1.55
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.57 -1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.57 -1.55
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.57 -1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited