The Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, down 10.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 102.98% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.