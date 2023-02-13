The Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, down 10.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 102.98% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2021.

The Investment shares closed at 90.70 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -17.21% over the last 12 months.