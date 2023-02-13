English
    The Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, down 10.94% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Investment Trust of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 74.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 102.98% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

    The Investment Trust of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.5678.9574.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.5678.9574.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3721.0524.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.020.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4429.0924.64
    Depreciation2.932.772.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5418.3123.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.747.77-0.47
    Other Income4.802.140.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.069.900.32
    Interest3.273.605.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.796.30-5.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.796.30-5.35
    Tax1.563.872.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.772.43-7.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.772.43-7.37
    Minority Interest0.010.04-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.000.49-0.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.242.96-7.96
    Equity Share Capital52.2452.2451.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.57-1.55
    Diluted EPS0.050.57-1.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.57-1.55
    Diluted EPS0.050.57-1.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
