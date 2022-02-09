The Investment Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.74 crore, up 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.74 crore in December 2021 up 1.57% from Rs. 73.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021 down 234.96% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021 down 84.13% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020.

The Investment shares closed at 112.85 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)