The Investment Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.58 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.58 crore in December 2020 down 28.56% from Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2020 up 46.06% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020 down 14.18% from Rs. 23.28 crore in December 2019.

The Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

The Investment shares closed at 108.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.