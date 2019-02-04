The Investment Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.53 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.53 crore in December 2018 up 49.03% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 78.04% from Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.46 crore in December 2018 up 44.63% from Rs. 34.89 crore in December 2017.

The Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2017.

The Investment shares closed at 145.65 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.15% returns over the last 6 months and -43.50% over the last 12 months.