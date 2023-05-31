The Indian Wood Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 49.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 84.07% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2023 down 49.05% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

The Indian Wood EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 21.90 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.66% over the last 12 months.