The Indian Wood Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.76 crore, up 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.76 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 45.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 up 56.89% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 30.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)