The Indian Wood Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore in March 2021 down 0.01% from Rs. 45.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021 up 731.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021 up 97.25% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 48.80 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)