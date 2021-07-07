MARKET NEWS

The Indian Wood Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore in March 2021 down 0.01% from Rs. 45.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021 up 731.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021 up 97.25% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 48.80 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)

The Indian Wood Products Co. L
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations45.5443.5945.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.5443.5945.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.6623.1224.38
Purchase of Traded Goods1.941.821.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.71-0.192.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.816.106.71
Depreciation1.070.970.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.959.387.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.822.402.35
Other Income0.140.110.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.962.512.37
Interest2.041.571.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.910.940.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.910.940.80
Tax0.45-0.330.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.461.270.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.461.270.18
Equity Share Capital12.8012.8012.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.200.03
Diluted EPS0.230.200.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.200.03
Diluted EPS0.230.200.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:11 pm

