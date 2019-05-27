The Indian Wood Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore in March 2019 up 6.36% from Rs. 47.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2019 down 3.5% from Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2018.

The Indian Wood EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2018.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 67.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)