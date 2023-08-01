English
    The Indian Wood Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore, up 1.93% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore in June 2023 up 1.93% from Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 101.16% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    The Indian Wood shares closed at 22.85 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.

    The Indian Wood Products Co. L
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.8144.1549.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.8144.1549.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.6429.2227.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.271.160.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.99-2.153.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.634.895.00
    Depreciation0.770.670.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.599.5810.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.920.782.12
    Other Income0.161.230.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.082.012.20
    Interest2.051.411.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.020.600.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.020.600.47
    Tax0.250.230.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.780.370.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.780.370.39
    Equity Share Capital12.8012.8012.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.060.06
    Diluted EPS0.120.060.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.060.06
    Diluted EPS0.120.060.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

