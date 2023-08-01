The Indian Wood Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore, up 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.81 crore in June 2023 up 1.93% from Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 101.16% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 22.85 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.