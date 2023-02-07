The Indian Wood Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 44.51 43.57 48.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 44.51 43.57 48.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.53 27.42 31.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.73 -1.52 -0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.12 4.99 5.17 Depreciation 0.87 0.88 0.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.29 10.15 9.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 1.65 0.82 Other Income 0.07 0.23 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.50 1.89 0.89 Interest 1.93 1.72 1.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 0.17 -0.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.57 0.17 -0.72 Tax 0.11 0.01 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 0.16 -0.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 0.16 -0.71 Equity Share Capital 12.80 12.80 12.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.03 -0.11 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.03 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.03 -0.11 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.03 -0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited