The Indian Wood Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 165.45% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.
The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021. The Indian Wood shares closed at 25.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.
The Indian Wood Products Co. L
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations44.5143.5748.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.5143.5748.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.5327.4231.11
Purchase of Traded Goods----1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-1.52-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.124.995.17
Depreciation0.870.880.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.2910.159.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.431.650.82
Other Income0.070.230.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.501.890.89
Interest1.931.721.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.17-0.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.570.17-0.72
Tax0.110.01-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.16-0.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.16-0.71
Equity Share Capital12.8012.8012.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.03-0.11
Diluted EPS0.070.03-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.03-0.11
Diluted EPS0.070.03-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

