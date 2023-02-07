The Indian Wood Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 165.45% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.
The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|The Indian Wood shares closed at 25.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.
|The Indian Wood Products Co. L
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.51
|43.57
|48.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.51
|43.57
|48.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.53
|27.42
|31.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.73
|-1.52
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.12
|4.99
|5.17
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.88
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.29
|10.15
|9.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|1.65
|0.82
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.23
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.50
|1.89
|0.89
|Interest
|1.93
|1.72
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.17
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|0.17
|-0.72
|Tax
|0.11
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.46
|0.16
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.46
|0.16
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|12.80
|12.80
|12.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited