The Indian Wood Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.78 crore, up 11.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.78 crore in December 2021 up 11.9% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 down 155.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 36.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)