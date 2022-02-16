The Indian Wood Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.78 crore, up 11.9% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.78 crore in December 2021 up 11.9% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 down 155.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020.
The Indian Wood shares closed at 36.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)
|The Indian Wood Products Co. L
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.78
|36.88
|43.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.78
|36.88
|43.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.11
|23.21
|23.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.90
|0.92
|1.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.17
|5.15
|6.10
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.91
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.02
|8.07
|9.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|-0.98
|2.40
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|-0.91
|2.51
|Interest
|1.61
|1.15
|1.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-2.05
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-2.05
|0.94
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-2.05
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-2.05
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|12.80
|12.80
|12.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited