The Indian Wood Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.59 crore, down 15.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.59 crore in December 2020 down 15.12% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 down 49.25% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020 down 42.95% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2019.

The Indian Wood EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 40.55 on February 16, 2021 (BSE)