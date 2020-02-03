The Indian Wood Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.36 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.36 crore in December 2019 up 6.28% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019 down 62.6% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2019 down 46.82% from Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2018.

The Indian Wood EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.46 in December 2018.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 37.25 on February 01, 2020 (BSE)