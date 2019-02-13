The Indian Wood Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.32 crore, down 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.32 crore in December 2018 down 5.17% from Rs. 50.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018 up 28.88% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2018 up 17.04% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2017.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.13 in December 2017.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 913.50 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)