The Indian Wood Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.57 crore in September 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 36.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 128.5% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 26.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.