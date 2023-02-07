The Indian Wood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 190.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.