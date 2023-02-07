 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Indian Wood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 190.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

The Indian Wood Products Co. L
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.51 43.57 48.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.51 43.57 48.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.53 27.42 31.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.73 -1.52 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.12 4.99 5.17
Depreciation 0.87 0.88 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.29 10.15 9.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 1.65 0.82
Other Income 0.07 0.23 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.50 1.89 0.89
Interest 1.93 1.72 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 0.17 -0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.57 0.17 -0.72
Tax 0.11 0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 0.16 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 0.16 -0.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.18 0.33 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.65 0.50 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 12.80 12.80 12.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.08 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.08 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.08 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.08 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited