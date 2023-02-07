English
    The Indian Wood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Indian Wood Products Co. L are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 190.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

    The Indian Wood Products Co. L
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.5143.5748.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.5143.5748.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5327.4231.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-1.52-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.124.995.17
    Depreciation0.870.880.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.2910.159.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.431.650.82
    Other Income0.070.230.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.501.890.89
    Interest1.931.721.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.17-0.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.570.17-0.72
    Tax0.110.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.16-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.16-0.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.33-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.650.50-0.71
    Equity Share Capital12.8012.8012.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.08-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.100.08-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.08-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.100.08-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited