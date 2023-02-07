The Indian Wood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 190.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 82.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

The Indian Wood EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

The Indian Wood shares closed at 25.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.