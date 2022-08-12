English
    India Cements Q1 net profit rises to Rs 79.98 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal

    August 12, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

    India Cements Ltd on Friday reported an 86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.98 crore for the first quarter ended June.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, The India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was up 44.87 per cent to Rs 1,514.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,045.25 crore a year ago. India Cements total expenses were at Rs 1,588.90 crore, up 61.6 per cent in the June quarter of FY23, as against Rs 983.11 crore.

    Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday settled 0.63 per cent up at Rs 192.95 apiece on BSE.
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:49 pm
