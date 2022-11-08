The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 178.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 up 3.89% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.12% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 225.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.