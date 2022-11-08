 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 178.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 up 3.89% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.12% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in September 2021.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 225.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.

The Hi-Tech Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.87 186.37 178.44
Other Operating Income -- 7.24 --
Total Income From Operations 215.87 193.61 178.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.36 98.22 97.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.68 4.66 7.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.67 -2.92 -18.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.17 27.22 27.94
Depreciation 7.95 7.62 7.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.95 39.28 33.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.08 19.53 23.14
Other Income 3.36 1.78 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.44 21.31 23.85
Interest 4.12 4.26 4.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.32 17.06 19.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.32 17.06 19.34
Tax 6.59 6.19 5.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.73 10.86 14.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.73 10.86 14.17
Equity Share Capital 18.77 18.77 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 5.79 7.55
Diluted EPS 7.85 5.79 7.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 5.79 7.55
Diluted EPS 7.85 5.79 7.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Hi-Tech Gea #The Hi-Tech Gears
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.