The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 178.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 up 3.89% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.12% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in September 2021.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 225.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.87
|186.37
|178.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|7.24
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.87
|193.61
|178.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.36
|98.22
|97.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.68
|4.66
|7.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.67
|-2.92
|-18.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.17
|27.22
|27.94
|Depreciation
|7.95
|7.62
|7.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.95
|39.28
|33.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.08
|19.53
|23.14
|Other Income
|3.36
|1.78
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.44
|21.31
|23.85
|Interest
|4.12
|4.26
|4.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.32
|17.06
|19.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.32
|17.06
|19.34
|Tax
|6.59
|6.19
|5.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.73
|10.86
|14.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.73
|10.86
|14.17
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.85
|5.79
|7.55
|Diluted EPS
|7.85
|5.79
|7.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.85
|5.79
|7.55
|Diluted EPS
|7.85
|5.79
|7.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited