    The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.87 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 178.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 up 3.89% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.12% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in September 2021.

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 225.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.87186.37178.44
    Other Operating Income--7.24--
    Total Income From Operations215.87193.61178.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.3698.2297.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.684.667.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.67-2.92-18.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1727.2227.94
    Depreciation7.957.627.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9539.2833.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0819.5323.14
    Other Income3.361.780.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4421.3123.85
    Interest4.124.264.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.3217.0619.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.3217.0619.34
    Tax6.596.195.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7310.8614.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7310.8614.17
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.855.797.55
    Diluted EPS7.855.797.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.855.797.55
    Diluted EPS7.855.797.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm