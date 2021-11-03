The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.44 crore, up 26.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.44 crore in September 2021 up 26.93% from Rs. 140.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021 up 3.69% from Rs. 13.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021 up 7.08% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.29 in September 2020.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 254.50 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.45% returns over the last 6 months and 149.14% over the last 12 months.