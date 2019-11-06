The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.60 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.60 crore in September 2019 down 22.32% from Rs. 171.98 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2019 down 28.34% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in September 2019 down 24.64% from Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2018.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2018.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 187.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.28% returns over the last 6 months and -49.39% over the last 12 months.