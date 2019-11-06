The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.60 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.60 crore in September 2019 down 22.32% from Rs. 171.98 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2019 down 28.34% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in September 2019 down 24.64% from Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2018.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2018.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 187.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.28% returns over the last 6 months and -49.39% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.56
|146.16
|165.59
|Other Operating Income
|4.04
|4.52
|6.39
|Total Income From Operations
|133.60
|150.68
|171.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.84
|71.14
|88.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.22
|6.11
|7.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.09
|0.95
|-2.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.74
|29.05
|24.10
|Depreciation
|6.64
|7.11
|6.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.24
|28.08
|36.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.02
|8.24
|9.96
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.72
|6.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.82
|9.96
|16.21
|Interest
|6.03
|4.87
|4.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.79
|5.08
|11.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.79
|5.08
|11.76
|Tax
|0.52
|2.02
|5.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.26
|3.06
|5.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.26
|3.06
|5.95
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.63
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.63
|3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.63
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.63
|3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
