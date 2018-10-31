The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.98 crore, up 25.85% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 171.98 crore in September 2018 up 25.85% from Rs. 136.66 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2018 down 34.88% from Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.17 crore in September 2018 up 5.08% from Rs. 22.05 crore in September 2017.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2017.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 371.50 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and 0.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.59
|157.56
|133.29
|Other Operating Income
|6.39
|5.16
|3.37
|Total Income From Operations
|171.98
|162.72
|136.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.47
|78.74
|65.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.63
|9.33
|7.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.02
|-0.18
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.10
|22.54
|20.08
|Depreciation
|6.96
|6.46
|6.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.88
|27.99
|24.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.96
|17.84
|11.92
|Other Income
|6.25
|3.18
|3.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.21
|21.02
|15.57
|Interest
|4.45
|8.96
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.76
|12.06
|13.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.76
|12.06
|13.38
|Tax
|5.81
|6.27
|4.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.95
|5.79
|9.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.95
|5.79
|9.14
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|3.10
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|3.10
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|3.10
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|3.10
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
